Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Shares Down 0.4%

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 2,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Safestore Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 179 stores on 31 October 2022, comprising 130 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 72 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 5 stores in Spain, 9 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

