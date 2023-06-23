Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Brian Millham Sells 1,746 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) COO Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $366,013.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Brian Millham sold 78,870 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $16,636,837.80.

On Monday, April 24th, Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $64,592.57.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.09. 11,776,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,986,744. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.01.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

