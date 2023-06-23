Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 163,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 270,690 shares.The stock last traded at $12.36 and had previously closed at $13.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sasol Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

About Sasol

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 148,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sasol by 67.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

