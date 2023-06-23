Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 163,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 270,690 shares.The stock last traded at $12.36 and had previously closed at $13.07.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.
