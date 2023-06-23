Secure Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

MIY stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

