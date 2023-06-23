Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

FLDR opened at $49.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

