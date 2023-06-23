Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,181,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 872,348 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $43.55.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

