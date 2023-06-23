Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $994,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,463.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $53.21 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

