Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 17,429 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,429 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $20.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $146.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11.

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

