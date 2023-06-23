ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 4.3 %

SFBS stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $93.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.91 million. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,565.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith acquired 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,565.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,795 shares of company stock valued at $373,544 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,589,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,815,000 after buying an additional 278,471 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 53,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 156,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,868,000 after purchasing an additional 876,295 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the period. 66.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

