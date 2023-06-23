Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Trading Down 0.4%

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. 411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Shoprite alerts:

Shoprite Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48.

Shoprite Cuts Dividend

Shoprite Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Shoprite’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

(Get Rating)

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.