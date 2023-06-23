ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 318 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,184,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,710,000 after acquiring an additional 230,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,958,000 after acquiring an additional 278,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,023,000 after acquiring an additional 98,752 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,557,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after acquiring an additional 121,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,413,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,099,000 after acquiring an additional 177,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 68,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,159. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $47.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

