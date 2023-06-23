ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,350 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 151,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 88,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,274. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

