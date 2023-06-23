ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Sells 378 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.3% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,913,000 after buying an additional 4,956,104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,924 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,965 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.51. 239,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,726. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $100.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

