ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.06. 3,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,969. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $250.10 and a 52 week high of $294.07. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.45.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

