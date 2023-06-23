Siacoin (SC) Achieves Market Cap of $171.06 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $171.06 million and $3.88 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,755.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.26 or 0.00299977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $191.27 or 0.00621897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.40 or 0.00505257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00062868 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,404,685,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,382,313,621 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.