Siacoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.87 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Siacoin has a market cap of $165.46 million and $2.87 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,061.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00288349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.01 or 0.00563431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00488930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00058218 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,402,945,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,380,578,277 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars.

