SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Trading Down 0.3%

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.40 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 58.40 ($0.75). Approximately 521,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 954,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.60 ($0.75).

SigmaRoc Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.07. The firm has a market cap of £407.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,188.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About SigmaRoc

(Get Rating)

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added industrial and construction quarried materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.