SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.52

Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.07. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 16,551 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

SigmaTron International ( NASDAQ:SGMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $93.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

