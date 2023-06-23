Silence Therapeutics (SLNCF) versus The Competition Financial Review

Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Rating) is one of 412 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Silence Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Silence Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A -3.63 Silence Therapeutics Competitors $367.47 million $52.25 million 18.00

Analyst Recommendations

Silence Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Silence Therapeutics. Silence Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Silence Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silence Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Silence Therapeutics Competitors 839 2042 6342 82 2.61

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 127.04%. Given Silence Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silence Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Silence Therapeutics Competitors -478.37% -66.31% -24.65%

Summary

Silence Therapeutics competitors beat Silence Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics Plc engages in the discovery, delivery, and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics. It also develops medicines by harnessing the body’s natural mechanism of RNA interference within its cells. The company was founded on November 18, 1994 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

