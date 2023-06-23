Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is Presima Securities ULC’s 6th Largest Position

Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises 6.3% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Presima Securities ULC owned 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $22,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.68.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,854. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.12%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.