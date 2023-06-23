Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Stock Holdings Lifted by WJ Interests LLC

WJ Interests LLC increased its position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,036 shares during the quarter. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of WJ Interests LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WJ Interests LLC owned about 29.27% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 428.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 44,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 672.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 159,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 138,877 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:TYA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 23,967 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86.

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

