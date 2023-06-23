Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0928 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $21.09. 7,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,274. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 180.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 378.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 49,402 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 6,862.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 25,939 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000.

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

