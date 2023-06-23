SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Down 5.7%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $113.42 and last traded at $113.74. Approximately 118,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 315,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.86.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 772 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $92,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,549,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 772 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $92,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,549,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $508,029.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,226. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2,115.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

