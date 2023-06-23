Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,750 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.16 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

