Smooth Love Potion (SLP) One Day Volume Reaches $6.97 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $70.46 million and $6.97 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001205 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.
Smooth Love Potion Profile
Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 41,885,569,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,885,578,827 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com.
Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion
