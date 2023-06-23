Solana Price Tops $16.42 on Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Solana has a total market capitalization of $6.56 billion and approximately $218.48 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Solana has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.42 or 0.00054564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 550,648,641 coins and its circulating supply is 399,658,989 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

