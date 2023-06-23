Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Down 3%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 42,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 162,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.54 target price on Southern Silver Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20.

About Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

