Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.17.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$5.01 and a 1-year high of C$16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$875.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.25.

Spartan Delta Cuts Dividend

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$316.21 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 55.76%. Research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.9947507 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

