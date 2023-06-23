SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,532,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 3,244,946 shares.The stock last traded at $31.93 and had previously closed at $32.40.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

