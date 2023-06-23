Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.7% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.67.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

