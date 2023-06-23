Spinnaker Trust Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $21,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,435,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,062,000 after acquiring an additional 131,792 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,240,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,867,000 after purchasing an additional 410,945 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 545.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 779,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 658,470 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,034,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $42.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

