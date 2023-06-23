Spinnaker Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

