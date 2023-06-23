Spinnaker Trust Increases Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.11% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.50 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

