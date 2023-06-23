Spinnaker Trust Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $155.77 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.34. The company has a market cap of $419.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $217,137,684.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $217,137,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,723,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,001,783 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.