Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Position Lessened by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,052 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $539,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $630,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PSLV opened at $7.63 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.