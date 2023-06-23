SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Shares Bought by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. SRH Total Return Fund comprises about 2.2% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STEW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,496. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

