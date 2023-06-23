Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,137,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

