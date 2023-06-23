Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $78.60 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Steem has a total market capitalization of $78.60 million and $3.00 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,755.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.26 or 0.00299977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $191.27 or 0.00621897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.40 or 0.00505257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00062868 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,206,844 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

