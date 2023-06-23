Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.71

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.71 and traded as high as C$66.58. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$65.81, with a volume of 129,800 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SJ shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.20.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.80.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.21. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of C$710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$711.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 4.4326923 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

