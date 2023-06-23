Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down to $5.53

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $5.32. Stem shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 751,052 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $819.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.03.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stem declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $39,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,003 shares of company stock worth $71,714 over the last ninety days. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after acquiring an additional 350,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,306,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,768,000 after acquiring an additional 104,185 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Stem by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,637,000 after buying an additional 3,033,830 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Stem by 87.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after buying an additional 2,002,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Stem by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.