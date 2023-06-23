Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $4,879,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,149,173.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $5,045,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $5,076,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $5,257,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $5,719,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $6,185,600.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $5,945,200.00.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,248,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,752. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

