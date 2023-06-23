Stock Traders Buy High Volume of AGNC Investment Call Options (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 26,434 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the average volume of 19,560 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,213,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,663.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,379,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $34,200,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,054.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,306,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,383 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.9 %

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 4,522,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,032,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

