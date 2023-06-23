Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI France ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,207 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,911% compared to the typical volume of 64 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 243.9% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

EWQ stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.13. 55,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,552. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $39.95.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

