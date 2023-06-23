StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.30 million, a PE ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 143,743 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.