StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.30 million, a PE ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 143,743 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

