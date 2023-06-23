StockNews.com Downgrades Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Hold

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Stock Up 0.6 %

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.71 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $93,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $1,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 61,819 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $386,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 16.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 26.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.