StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Trading Up 0.1 %

ARGO opened at $29.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $40.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1,128.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 385.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 264,412 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the first quarter worth approximately $80,747,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

