StonePine Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,957,189 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 664.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,251,784 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,957,189 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 4.7% of StonePine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. StonePine Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of TJX Companies worth $176,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.01. 629,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,074,743. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

