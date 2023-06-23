STP 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.95 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, STP has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $77.28 million and $2.95 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016949 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018559 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013904 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,874.82 or 1.00024516 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03844466 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $9,198,439.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.