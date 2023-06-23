Stratis Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $68.38 million and $2.30 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001483 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,891.76 or 0.06173458 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00043258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030329 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014162 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,441,669 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

