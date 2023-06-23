Stratis Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $68.38 million and $2.30 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001483 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,891.76 or 0.06173458 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000965 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00043258 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030329 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015868 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014162 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004510 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,441,669 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Stratis Coin Trading
