Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Trading Up 3.7%

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.88 and last traded at $53.88. 21,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 115,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $936.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $149.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.80 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $535,767.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,847.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,227,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,644,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 48,888 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.